TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release final January numbers for industrial production, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In the previous reading, industrial production was down 6.6 percent on month and up 2.7 percent on year.



New Zealand will provide February figures for non-resident bond holdings; in January, the figure was at 60.0 percent.



