Metals and soft commodities led to the downside on Thursday as the results of two surveys pointed to faster US factory sector activity ahead, triggering gains in the Greenback. Readings on the Empire State and Philly Fed factory sector indices for the month of March validated the 14-year high reached last month on the key nation-wide ISM gauge, Pantheon Macroeconomics's Ian Shepherdson said. "It was not a fluke. In short, the surveys signal that a robust manufacturing upswing continues ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...