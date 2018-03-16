

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Nike Inc. (NKE) said it received complaints about inappropriate workplace behavior and that its No. 2 executive has resigned.



The company said Trevor Edwards, Nike brand president and a potential successor to Chief Executive Mark Parker, will leave his position immediately and retire from the company in August.



In an internal memo to staff announcing the departure, Mr. Parker disclosed that the company in recent weeks had received reports of 'behavior occurring within our organization that do not reflect our core values of inclusivity, respect and empowerment...We've heard from strong and courageous employees.'



Parker didn't specify the nature of the complaints or whether they involved Mr. Edwards or other executives.



Nike said that current Chief Executive Officer Mark Parker will stay in the job beyond 2020, delaying a potential succession contest.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX