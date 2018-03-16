

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Steve Wynn may seek to sell his shares in Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) now that he and ex-wife Elaine Wynn have scrapped an agreement preventing them from selling their combined 21% stake, potentially setting off a scramble to control the $19 billion casino company.



Wynn Resorts said in a Thursday filing that Mr. Wynn may now 'seek to sell all or a portion' of his 12% stake on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions 'in an orderly fashion and in cooperation with the company.'



Mr. Wynn resigned last month as chairman and chief executive of the casino operator after allegations that he had engaged in sexual misconduct against employees.



The shareholder agreement, which also included company co-founder Kazuo Okada and his company Aruze USA Inc., said the three parties couldn't sell their stock without approval of the others. The agreement gave Steve Wynn, then chairman and chief executive officer, control over a large chunk of Wynn Resorts, which owns casinos in Las Vegas and Macau.



Wynn's departure and the end of the shareholder agreement potentially make Wynn Resorts vulnerable to a takeover, especially if the former executive or his ex-wife sells or liquidates their stock. Casino regulators in Nevada, Macau and Massachusetts are still investigating the company's handling of the harassment claims, probes that could result in Steve Wynn being found unfit to be the largest shareholder in a casino company and forced to sell some or all of his holdings.



Elaine Wynn still has claims pending in Las Vegas court against her ex-husband and the company related to her losing her seat on the board of directors in 2015.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX