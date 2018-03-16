Klook names Anita Ngai as Chief Revenue Officer, David Liu as Chief Product Officer

Forming a world-class management team, Klook takes a step further in global expansion

HONG KONG, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Klook, Asia's largest in-destination services booking platform, announced today the appointments of its Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Product Officer. Anita Ngai, bringing experiences from TripAdvisor and Expedia, has joined as Chief Revenue Officer to scale Klook's robust user growth to the next level. David Liu, a product management executive previously with Yahoo and Tencent, has been appointed Chief Product Officer to foster Klook's technology innovation.

As CRO, Anita will be responsible for widening Klook's revenue sources. Her top priorities include scaling up marketing channels, furthering partnerships, and deepening overall presence with trade, tech collaborators, and consumers in APAC, as well as in the Americas and Europe. Prior to joining Klook, Anita was the General Manager for the APAC business of Viator (a TripAdvisor Company) and Head of Marketing, APAC for Hotels.com, Expedia, Inc. In these roles, she was pivotal in growing the businesses through marketing, localization and globalization, user experience optimization, and bridging demand and supply. Additionally, she has worked for Link Asset Management, Asia's leading REIT as the Head of Corporate Strategy & Digital Business Development, and McKinsey & Company in New York and Greater China, consulting for companies in travel and logistics, consumer goods, and retail sectors.

As CPO, David will continue to drive Klook's product innovation and user experience. He joined Klook in 2016 as Vice President of Product and UX, and under his leadership, the team has scored key achievements including the inaugural launch of Klook's Android Instant App and our best-in-class merchant solutions, as well as localizing our platforms into a total of eight languages. David and his team have earned major accolades for Klook, including the Klook mobile app being featured over 100 times as the go-to app for trip planning and awarded "Best of the Year" by both Apple App Store and Google Play. David was instrumental in building up multiple e-commerce, messaging and social network products for Tencent and Yahoo, and thus brings to Klook valuable experience in technology development and product management from both Greater China and the U.S.

"Our highly entrepreneurial and talented team is what made Klook into one of the pioneers for travel activities it is today," said Ethan Lin, Klook's Co-Founder and CEO. "We are very proud to be able to add such well-seasoned executives into our management team. With that, and our recent funding rounds and accelerating user and supply acquisition, we are well-equipped to sustain Klook's growth in the long run and pave our way to make Klook into one of the first Asian-grown startups to enter the global stage."

"It is an exciting time to be in the tours, activities, and in-destination service space. Its complex and fragmented supply creates a large opportunity for online platforms to differentiate themselves by serving the rising demand in a more comprehensive and personalized way than ever before," said Anita Ngai, "I am excited to join Klook and leverage my experiences in online travel across different continents to rapidly expand our reach to travelers around the world."

"Klook's technology innovation is what users love about us and what we take pride in," commented David Liu, "With my previous experience of scaling innovation for the best-known technology companies in Asia, I look forward to bringing the most creative tech solutions to the Klook platform for minimizing friction and solving traveler pain points."

Anita Ngai and David Liu will be joining Ethan Lin, Klook's CEO,Eric Gnock Fah, President and Chief Operation Officer, and Bernie Xiong, Chief Technology Officer, to form a world-class leadership team in Klook, and to scale up the company for the next phase of exceptional growth.

About Klook

Klook is Asia's largest in-destination services booking platform that gives travelers a simple and trusted way to conveniently book and enjoy over 35,000 popular attractions, local experiences, and services around the world. Klook's network of over 4,000 direct partners includes world-famous attractions such as Disneyland and Universal Studios, to locally recognized operators such as Hong Kong's Ngong Ping 360, Bangkok Blue Elephant Cooking School, and more.

Founded in 2014, Klook has been recognized by globally-renowned media and awards including Forbes, Deloitte Fast Technology, Wall Street Journal, CNBC, and many others. With a team of over 500 across 15 offices, Klook's services are available in 8 languages, supporting over 30 currencies. Klook has raised close to US$100 million investment from world-renowned investors including Sequoia Capital, Matrix Partners, and Goldman Sachs.

