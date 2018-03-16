Joseph Hood, PR Manager Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mhi-pr@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Mar 16, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - On March 13, a joint ceremony was held by Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) and Nakoso IGCC Power GK to mark the full-scale launch of on-site construction of a coal gasification furnace that will form the core of an integrated coal gasification combined cycle (IGCC) plant in Iwaki, Fukushima, ordered by Nakoso IGCC Power. The plant will have a generating capacity of 540 megawatts (MW), with operation scheduled to commence in September 2020.The coal gasification furnace for Nakoso IGCC Power is presently being manufactured as the first product of its kind at MHPS's dedicated plant, which was completed at Nagasaki in 2017. Shipments will begin this June. The plant provides outstanding reliability and short lead time in manufacturing component modules for coal gasification furnaces that offer superlative durability against high temperatures and pressures. This capability derives from MHPS's welding and other core technologies cultivated through the manufacture of boilers for conventional coal-fired power generation.In an IGCC system, coal is gasified in a high-temperature, high-pressure gasification furnace, and power is generated using a high-efficiency combined-cycle format integrating gas and steam turbines. The system is revolutionary in that power generation efficiency is significantly higher and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions lower than conventional coal-fired plants. Providing the dual advantages efficient use of resources and environmental protection, demand for IGCC plants is expected to grow worldwide, especially in countries such as Japan which lack abundant resources.Nakoso IGCC Power's construction of the IGCC plant--the world's most advanced coal-fired power plant--is being developed to create industrial infrastructure and contribute to the revitalization of Fukushima Prefecture.Going forward, MHPS will continue to contribute to efficient use of resources and protection of the global environment through robust initiatives to promote adoption of IGCC, today's leading-edge technology for efficient power generation.About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) was formed on February 1 2014, integrating the thermal power generation systems businesses of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Hitachi, Ltd. in a quest to further enhance their social response capabilities in all respects. These include the technological strength to create new products of outstanding quality and reliability, the comprehensive strength in engineering to oversee projects in regions across the globe, and finely honed sales and after-sale servicing capabilities. MHPS aims to come out a winner in global competition and achieve a solid position as a world leader in thermal power generation systems and environmental technologies. For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.Source: Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.