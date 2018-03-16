sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,40 Euro		+1,20
+5,41 %
WKN: A12DEH ISIN: CH0256379097 Ticker-Symbol: 6ML 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
16.03.2018 | 07:09
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Molecular Partners AG: Molecular Partners Publishes Audited Financial Results and Annual Report 2017

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / Molecular Partners AG (SWX: MOLN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of drugs known as DARPin® therapies*, today published its audited Financial Results for 2017 and the company's 2017 Annual Report.

The audited Financial Results for 2017 and the company's 2017 Annual Report are available on the investors section of the company's website.

Financial Calendar

  • April 18, 2018 - Annual General Meeting
  • April 26, 2018 - Q1 2018 Management Statement
  • August 30, 2018 - Publication of 2018 Half-year Results
  • November 01, 2018 - Q3 2018 Management Statement

http://investors.molecularpartners.com/financial-calendar-and-events/

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing a new class of therapies known as DARPin® therapies. With a management team that includes many of the founding scientists, the company continues to attract talented individuals who share the passion to develop breakthrough medicines for serious diseases. Molecular Partners has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development and several more in the research stage, with a current focus on ophthalmology and oncology. The company establishes research and development partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies and is backed by established biotech investors.

For more information regarding Molecular Partners AG, go to: www.molecularpartners.com.

*DARPin® is a registered trademark owned by Molecular Partners AG

For further details, please contact:

Dr. Patrick Amstutz, CEO
patrick.amstutz@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +41 (0) 44 755 77 00

Andreas.Emmenegger, CFO
andreas.emmenegger@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +41 (0) 44 755 77 00

Rolf Schläpfer
Hirzel.Neef.Schmid.Counselors
rolf.schlaepfer@konsulenten.ch
Tel: +41 (0) 43 344 42 42

Susan A. Noonan
S.A. Noonan Communications, LLC
susan@sanoonan.com
Tel: +1 212 966 3650

SOURCE: Molecular Partners AG


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE