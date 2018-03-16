

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport, reported that its the Group result or consolidated earnings for fiscal year 2017 fell by 10.1 percent to 360 million euros. However, compared to the corresponding adjusted 2016 figure, there was a noticeable increase of about 60 million euros - up more than 20 percent.



Operating earnings or Group EBITDA slipped slightly by 4.8 percent to 1.003 billion euros, due to lower other operating income. The main reasons for the decrease were, in particular, positive one-time effects in the corresponding period of 2016.



Adjusting the previous year's figures for the compensation payment received in connection with the Manila project, for the proceeds from the sale of shares in Thalita Trading Ltd., and for other extraordinary effects (provisions for staff restructuring and depreciation and amortization tied to FraSec and Airmall), EBITDA increased by approximately 18 percent or about 150 million euros.



Revenue climbed by almost 13.5 percent to 2.93 billion euros, reflecting significant traffic growth at all of the Group's airports,. A major revenue contribution from the Greek airports (which Fraport began operating in 2017) boosted the company's revenue by 234.9 million euros.



Fraport expects continued strong growth for the 2018 fiscal year. At Frankfurt Airport, the company forecasts annual passenger volume ranging from about 67 million to 68.5 million. Furthermore, the company expects overall positive development at its airports outside of Germany. In particular, the airports in Antalya, Lima, and Xi'an are expected to record high traffic volumes again this year. Fraport expects its Brazilian airports in Fortaleza and Porto Alegre, as well as the 14 Greek airports, to experience single-digit growth rates, in the middle range.



For the current fiscal year, Fraport expects consolidated revenue to reach up to 3.1 billion euros, adjusted for effects of IFRIC 12. Group EBITDA is forecasted to be in the range of about 1.080 billion euros to approximately 1.110 billion euros, with consolidated EBIT of about 690 million euros to about 720 million euros.



For the fiscal year, the company also expects to post a significantly higher Group result between about 400 million euros and approximately 430 million euros. A corresponding increase in the dividend for the 2018 fiscal year is anticipated. The financial outlook also includes the two airports in Fortaleza and Porto Alegre, Brazil. However, they will not yet make any significant contribution to Group result.



The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting that last year's raised dividend remain at the same level for the 2017 fiscal year - with distribution of 1.50 euros per share once again.



