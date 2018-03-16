IPO: DE000SHL1006 - SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
Heute findet eine Neuemission im Handelsmodell Fortlaufende Auktion mit Spezialist (Boerse Frankfurt, MIC: XFRA) statt:
Emittent: SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
ISIN: DE000SHL1006
WKN: SHL100
Kuerzel: SHL
Spezialist: Baader Bank AG
Xetra-ID des Spezialisten. BALFR
Erster Preis: Fruehestens 15 Minuten nach Veroeffentlichung des ersten indikativen Quotes und nach der ersten Preisfeststellung auf Xetra (MIC: XETR).
Detaillierte Information entnehmen sie bitte dem Xetra-Rundschreiben 24/18.
Today IPO on Boerse Frankfurt (MIC: XFRA), Trading Model: Continuous Auction With Specialist:
Issuer: SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
ISIN: DE000SHL1006
WKN: SHL100
Symbol: SHL
Specialist: Baader Bank AG
Specialist's Xetra-ID: BALFR
First Price Maintenance: Not earlier than 15 minutes after placing of the first indicative quote and not before the first price maintenance on Xetra (MIC: XETR).
For detailed information pls. refer to Xetra Circular 24/18.
