Emergency Information MIC: XETR



Please be aware that due to technical problems we are currently experiencing an issue in the Xetra market (MIC: XETR). We are investigating the failure and will keep you informed.



Information is also available on www.xetra.com.



Please do not hesitate to contact Xetra Trading Helpline at +49-69-211-11400 for any questions you may have.



Es besteht derzeit im Xetra Markt (MIC: XETR) eine Stoerung aufgrund technischer Probleme. Wir untersuchen die Stoerung und werden Sie informieren.



Informationen finden Sie auch unter www.xetra.com.



Sollten Sie Rueckfragen haben, wenden Sie sich bitte an die Xetra Trading Helpline unter der Telefonnummer +49-69-211-11400.