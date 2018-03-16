

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open a tad lower on Friday as a slew of factors such as concerns over the U.S. investigation into the Trump Organization, a deepening scandal in Japan and rising political tensions between the United Kingdom and Russia sent investors into defensive mode.



The dollar held overnight gains against a basket of peers despite growing political uncertainty in the U.S. amid reports that President Donald Trump is planning to remove White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster from the administration.



Gold prices held steady amid safe-haven demand while oil traded flat after ending a choppy session higher on Thursday as the International Energy Agency said global oil demand is likely to pick up this year.



Asian stocks are trading mostly lower on renewed worries that U.S. tariffs could hurt the global economy and trigger a trade war.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed after the release of mixed readings on housing, manufacturing and the labor market. While the Dow rose half a percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent.



Traders await another batch of U.S. data on housing starts, industrial production and consumer sentiment today for further clues on rate outlook.



European markets ended Thursday's session with modest gains after two sessions of losses on worries about a global trade war. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained half a percent.



The German DAX rose 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index advanced 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX