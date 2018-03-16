EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 28 FEBRUARY 2018
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
| % of
Net Assets
|1
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.4
|2
|Panasonic
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
|3.1
|3
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
|3.0
|4
|Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
|Financials
|Japan
|2.9
|5
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
|2.8
|6
|Tesco
|Consumer Services
|United Kingdom
|2.7
|7
|Mitsubishi
|Industrials
|Japan
|2.7
|8
|BP
|Oil & Gas
|United Kingdom
|2.7
|9
|Baidu
|Technology
|China
|2.6
|10
|Bangkok Bank **
|Financials
|Thailand
|2.6
|11
|Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H
|Health Care
|China
|2.6
|12
|Ubisoft Entertainment
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.5
|13
|ENI
|Oil & Gas
|Italy
|2.5
|14
|Synchrony Financial
|Financials
|United States
|2.5
|15
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|2.5
|16
|Bank Mandiri
|Financials
|Indonesia
|2.5
|17
|Credicorp
|Financials
|Peru
|2.5
|18
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.5
|19
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.5
|20
|Goodbaby International
|Consumer Goods
|China
|2.4
|21
|Royal Dutch Shell A
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|2.4
|22
|Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.4
|23
|HSBC
|Financials
|United Kingdom
|2.4
|24
|DNB
|Financials
|Norway
|2.2
|25
|Nomura
|Financials
|Japan
|2.2
|26
|East Japan Railway
|Consumer Services
|Japan
|2.1
|27
|Galaxy Entertainment
|Consumer Services
|Hong Kong
|2.1
|28
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
|2.1
|29
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|2.1
|30
|Swire Pacific A
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|2.0
|31
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|2.0
|32
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|2.0
|33
|Japan Tobacco
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
|2.0
|34
|Alps Electric
|Industrials
|Japan
|2.0
|35
|Bayer
|Health Care
|Germany
|1.9
|36
|CK Hutchison
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|1.9
|37
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|1.7
|38
|Celgene
|Health Care
|United States
|1.7
|39
|Apache
|Oil & Gas
|United States
|1.7
|40
|Edinburgh Partners
|Financials - unlisted
|United Kingdom
|1.2
|Total equity investments
|93.6
|Cash and other net assets
|6.4
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|28 February 2018
|% of Net Assets
|Europe
|32.3
|Japan
|19.8
|Asia Pacific
|18.7
|United Kingdom
|12.0
|United States
|5.9
|Latin America
|2.5
|Other
|2.4
|Cash and other net assets
|6.4
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|28 February 2018
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|31.2
|Health Care
|17.2
|Oil & Gas
|11.4
|Industrials
|10.6
|Consumer Goods
|10.0
|Consumer Services
|6.9
|Technology
|4.6
|Telecommunications
|1.7
|Cash and other net assets
|6.4
|100.0
As at 28 February 2018, the net assets of the Company were £144,475,000.
16 March 2018
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF