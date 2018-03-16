sprite-preloader
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 28 February 2018

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 28 FEBRUARY 2018

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
1Roche *Health CareSwitzerland3.4
2PanasonicConsumer GoodsJapan3.1
3AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom3.0
4Sumitomo Mitsui FinancialFinancialsJapan2.9
5Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan2.8
6TescoConsumer ServicesUnited Kingdom2.7
7MitsubishiIndustrialsJapan2.7
8BPOil & GasUnited Kingdom2.7
9BaiduTechnologyChina2.6
10Bangkok Bank **FinancialsThailand2.6
11Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina2.6
12Ubisoft EntertainmentConsumer GoodsFrance2.5
13ENIOil & GasItaly2.5
14Synchrony FinancialFinancialsUnited States2.5
15BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance2.5
16Bank MandiriFinancialsIndonesia2.5
17CredicorpFinancialsPeru2.5
18NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland2.5
19CommerzbankFinancialsGermany2.5
20Goodbaby InternationalConsumer GoodsChina2.4
21Royal Dutch Shell AOil & GasNetherlands2.4
22Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.4
23HSBCFinancialsUnited Kingdom2.4
24DNBFinancialsNorway2.2
25NomuraFinancialsJapan2.2
26East Japan RailwayConsumer ServicesJapan2.1
27Galaxy EntertainmentConsumer ServicesHong Kong2.1
28TotalOil & GasFrance2.1
29SanofiHealth CareFrance2.1
30Swire Pacific AIndustrialsHong Kong2.0
31PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands2.0
32NokiaTechnologyFinland2.0
33Japan TobaccoConsumer GoodsJapan2.0
34Alps ElectricIndustrialsJapan2.0
35BayerHealth CareGermany1.9
36CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong1.9
37TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain1.7
38CelgeneHealth CareUnited States1.7
39ApacheOil & GasUnited States1.7
40Edinburgh PartnersFinancials - unlistedUnited Kingdom1.2
Total equity investments93.6
Cash and other net assets6.4
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

28 February 2018% of Net Assets
Europe32.3
Japan19.8
Asia Pacific18.7
United Kingdom12.0
United States5.9
Latin America2.5
Other2.4
Cash and other net assets6.4
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

28 February 2018 % of Net Assets
Financials31.2
Health Care17.2
Oil & Gas11.4
Industrials10.6
Consumer Goods10.0
Consumer Services6.9
Technology4.6
Telecommunications1.7
Cash and other net assets6.4
100.0

As at 28 February 2018, the net assets of the Company were £144,475,000.

16 March 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


© 2018 PR Newswire