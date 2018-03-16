EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 28 FEBRUARY 2018

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets 1 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 3.4 2 Panasonic Consumer Goods Japan 3.1 3 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 3.0 4 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Financials Japan 2.9 5 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.8 6 Tesco Consumer Services United Kingdom 2.7 7 Mitsubishi Industrials Japan 2.7 8 BP Oil & Gas United Kingdom 2.7 9 Baidu Technology China 2.6 10 Bangkok Bank ** Financials Thailand 2.6 11 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 2.6 12 Ubisoft Entertainment Consumer Goods France 2.5 13 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 2.5 14 Synchrony Financial Financials United States 2.5 15 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.5 16 Bank Mandiri Financials Indonesia 2.5 17 Credicorp Financials Peru 2.5 18 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.5 19 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.5 20 Goodbaby International Consumer Goods China 2.4 21 Royal Dutch Shell A Oil & Gas Netherlands 2.4 22 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund

Financials

Other

2.4 23 HSBC Financials United Kingdom 2.4 24 DNB Financials Norway 2.2 25 Nomura Financials Japan 2.2 26 East Japan Railway Consumer Services Japan 2.1 27 Galaxy Entertainment Consumer Services Hong Kong 2.1 28 Total Oil & Gas France 2.1 29 Sanofi Health Care France 2.1 30 Swire Pacific A Industrials Hong Kong 2.0 31 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 2.0 32 Nokia Technology Finland 2.0 33 Japan Tobacco Consumer Goods Japan 2.0 34 Alps Electric Industrials Japan 2.0 35 Bayer Health Care Germany 1.9 36 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 1.9 37 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 1.7 38 Celgene Health Care United States 1.7 39 Apache Oil & Gas United States 1.7 40 Edinburgh Partners Financials - unlisted United Kingdom 1.2 Total equity investments 93.6 Cash and other net assets 6.4 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

** The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

28 February 2018 % of Net Assets Europe 32.3 Japan 19.8 Asia Pacific 18.7 United Kingdom 12.0 United States 5.9 Latin America 2.5 Other 2.4 Cash and other net assets 6.4 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

28 February 2018 % of Net Assets Financials 31.2 Health Care 17.2 Oil & Gas 11.4 Industrials 10.6 Consumer Goods 10.0 Consumer Services 6.9 Technology 4.6 Telecommunications 1.7 Cash and other net assets 6.4 100.0

As at 28 February 2018, the net assets of the Company were £144,475,000.

16 March 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

