sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3097 ISIN: GB0003295010 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
16.03.2018 | 08:01
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 28 February 2018

PR Newswire
London, March 15

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 28 FEBRUARY 2018

% of
RankCompanySectorCountryNet Assets
1PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands3.4
2Roche *Health CareSwitzerland3.4
3NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland3.3
4TotalOil & GasFrance3.1
5CommerzbankFinancialsGermany3.1
6ENIOil & GasItaly3.0
7BBVAFinancialsSpain3.0
8Petroleum Geo-ServicesOil & GasNorway2.9
9BayerHealth CareGermany2.9
10BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance2.9
11Royal Dutch Shell **Oil & GasNetherlands2.8
12NokiaTechnologyFinland2.8
13LeoniIndustrialsGermany2.8
14Rocket InternetFinancialsGermany2.8
15INGFinancialsNetherlands2.7
16TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain2.7
17SanofiHealth CareFrance2.6
18BB BiotechHealth CareSwitzerland2.6
19AirbusIndustrialsFrance2.6
20MichelinConsumer GoodsFrance2.6
21OntexConsumer GoodsBelgium2.5
22Nordea BankFinancialsSweden2.5
23DNBFinancialsNorway2.4
24Ahold DelhaizeConsumer ServicesNetherlands2.4
25RyanairConsumer ServicesIreland2.4
26Deutsche PostIndustrialsGermany2.4
27IpsosConsumer ServicesFrance2.4
28Telecom ItaliaTelecommunicationsItaly2.3
29AdeccoIndustrialsSwitzerland2.3
30Ubisoft EntertainmentConsumer GoodsFrance2.3
31Danske BankFinancialsDenmark2.3
32TDCTelecommunicationsDenmark2.2
33MediobancaFinancialsItaly2.2
34E.ONUtilitiesGermany2.2
35GlanbiaConsumer GoodsIreland2.2
36OutotecIndustrialsFinland2.0
37SiemensIndustrialsGermany2.0
38Cyfrowy PolsatConsumer ServicesPoland2.0
39DIAConsumer ServicesSpain1.9
Total equity investments100.9
Cash and other net liabilities(0.9)
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A Shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

28 February 2018% of Net Assets
France18.5
Germany18.2
Switzerland11.6
Netherlands11.3
Spain7.6
Italy7.5
Norway5.3
Finland4.8
Ireland4.6
Denmark4.5
Belgium2.5
Sweden2.5
Poland2.0
Cash and other net liabilities(0.9)
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

28 February 2018% of Net Assets
Financials23.9
Industrials17.5
Health Care14.8
Oil & Gas11.8
Consumer Services11.1
Consumer Goods9.6
Telecommunications7.2
Technology2.8
Utilities2.2
Cash and other net liabilities(0.9)
100.0

As at 28 February 2018, the net assets of the Company were £433,616,000.

16 March 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


© 2018 PR Newswire