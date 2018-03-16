BH Global Limited - Appointment of Director

BH GLOBAL LIMITED

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Directorate Change

15 March 2018

BH Global Limited ("the Company') is pleased to announce that Sally-Ann Farnon has agreed to join the Board of the Company and was appointed with effect from 13 March 2018.

Sally-Ann ("Susie') Farnon is a Guernsey resident and is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, having qualified as an accountant in 1983. Mrs Farnon is a non-executive Director of a number of property and investment companies. Mrs Farnon was a Banking and Finance Partner with KPMG Channel Islands from 1990 until 2001 and head of Audit KPMG Channel Islands from 1999. She has served as President of the Guernsey Society of Chartered and Certified Accountants and as a member of The States of Guernsey Audit Commission and Vice-Chairman of the GFSC.

Sir Michael Bunbury, Chairman, commented: "We are delighted that Susie has accepted our invitation to join the Board, and we look forward to the benefits her many years' experience as a Director of both listed and unlisted funds will bring to the Company'.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhglobal.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736