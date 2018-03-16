Akastor ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting

16 March 2018 - The annual general meeting of Akastor ASA will be held on Friday 6 April 2018 at 09:00 CEST at Oksenøyveien 10, 1366 Lysaker, Norway.
Please find attached the following documents:
* Notice of annual general meeting including notice of attendance/proxy forms
* The board of directors' proposed resolutions
* Proposal from the nomination committee
* The board of directors' statement on remuneration to the executive management
All the documents to be processed at the general meeting are available at the company's website www.akastor.com (http://www.akastor.com).
For further information, please contact:
Leif Borge
Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +47 917 86 291
E-mail: leif.borge@akastor.com
Notice and agenda - with attendance and proxy forms (http://hugin.info/77/R/2176747/839774.pdf)
Proposal from the nomination committee (http://hugin.info/77/R/2176747/839776.pdf)
Proposed resolutions from the board of directors (http://hugin.info/77/R/2176747/839775.pdf)
