sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,70 Euro		+0,03
+1,80 %
WKN: A0B97B ISIN: NO0010215684 Ticker-Symbol: KY7 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKASTOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AKASTOR ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,676
1,706
10:17
1,68
1,70
10:17
16.03.2018 | 08:04
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Akastor ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting

16 March 2018 - The annual general meeting of Akastor ASA will be held on Friday 6 April 2018 at 09:00 CEST at Oksenøyveien 10, 1366 Lysaker, Norway.

Please find attached the following documents:

* Notice of annual general meeting including notice of attendance/proxy forms
* The board of directors' proposed resolutions
* Proposal from the nomination committee
* The board of directors' statement on remuneration to the executive management

All the documents to be processed at the general meeting are available at the company's website www.akastor.com (http://www.akastor.com).

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Leif Borge
Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +47 917 86 291
E-mail: leif.borge@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Statement on executive remuneration in Akastor (http://hugin.info/77/R/2176747/839777.pdf)
Notice and agenda - with attendance and proxy forms (http://hugin.info/77/R/2176747/839774.pdf)
Proposal from the nomination committee (http://hugin.info/77/R/2176747/839776.pdf)
Proposed resolutions from the board of directors (http://hugin.info/77/R/2176747/839775.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Akastor ASA via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)