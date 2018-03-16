Akastor ASA: Annual report and corporate responsibility report 2017

16 March 2018 - Akastor ASA's annual report for 2017, including the board's corporate governance statement, and the corporate responsibility report for 2017 are attached. The reports are also available at the company's website www.akastor.com.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Leif Borge

Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +47 917 86 291

E-mail: leif.borge@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Annual Report 2017 (http://hugin.info/77/R/2176755/839772.pdf)

Akastor CR Report 2017 (http://hugin.info/77/R/2176755/839771.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Akastor ASA via Globenewswire

