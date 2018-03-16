sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,70 Euro		+0,03
+1,80 %
WKN: A0B97B ISIN: NO0010215684 Ticker-Symbol: KY7 
16.03.2018 | 08:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Akastor ASA: Annual report and corporate responsibility report 2017

16 March 2018 - Akastor ASA's annual report for 2017, including the board's corporate governance statement, and the corporate responsibility report for 2017 are attached. The reports are also available at the company's website www.akastor.com.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Leif Borge
Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +47 917 86 291
E-mail: leif.borge@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Annual Report 2017 (http://hugin.info/77/R/2176755/839772.pdf)
Akastor CR Report 2017 (http://hugin.info/77/R/2176755/839771.pdf)


