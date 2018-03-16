

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.00 am ET Friday, Destatis is scheduled to issue German wholesale prices for February. In January, prices had increased 2.0 percent on year.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro dropped against the franc and the pound, it rose against the yen and the greenback.



The euro was worth 1.2319 against the greenback, 130.50 against the yen, 1.1697 against the franc and 0.8832 against the pound as of 2:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX