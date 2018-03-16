Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2018) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (TSXV: SRJ) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) ("SRJ" or the "Company") wishes to announce that the first phase of exploration drilling has been completed on the Clayton Valley Lithium Prospect. Two 300 foot reverse circulation drill holes and one 300 foot core hole were successfully completed. These holes were designed to test an outcropping green clay that was previously sampled (March 13, 2017). All drill holes penetrated the lithium bearing green clay section that was targeted. The drill samples have been shipped to ALS labs in Reno and we are currently awaiting assay results. We anticipate results back shortly.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint states, "We are very pleased to have completed this first phase of the drill program. We encountered the targeted green clay in each hole and we eagerly anticipate the results from the lab. This area has been overlooked for Lithium bearing clay/mud hosted formations and we are looking forward to proving up the concept that management has laid out to fully evaluate this lithium asset. This property lies directly east of Albemarle's Lithium mine. Please refer to the map."





Clayton Valley Ownership Map



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4360/33548_a1521165573698_98.jpg

Spearmint's current projects include a portfolio of lithium prospects. The 'Clayton Valley Lithium Prospects' in Nevada comprise of two claim blocks totalling 800-acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp. Spearmint also has three lithium projects in Quebec, including the 4,485-acre 'Pressiac Lithium Prospect', the 524-acre 'Whabouchi Lakes Lithium Prospect', and the 2,636-acre 'Whabouchi Lakes West Lithium Prospect' in the vicinity of Nemaska Lithium Inc. & Critical Elements Corp. Spearmint's 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospects' comprise of five separate claim blocks totalling 9,735-acres bordering, or in the direct vicinity of, the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project, Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. and Vanadium One Energy Corp.

Spearmint's current projects also include three areas of focus on gold in British Columbia; the 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of four separate claim blocks totaling 4,095-acres bordering GT Gold Corp, the 'Gold Mountain Prospects' comprising of three separate claim blocks totaling 1,245-acres bordering Barkerville Gold Mines, and the 3,052 acre 'Neba Prospect' bordering Aben Resources Ltd. Spearmint's 8,482 acre 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect is a contiguous land package that includes the 'EL North, EL North 2 and the BUDDY claims' in the Eskay Creek Camp bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp. Spearmint's 1,500 acre 'WHY WEST' Magnesium project near Rossland, BC directly borders West High Yield Resources.

Frank Bain, PGeo and qualified technical person has reviewed this news release and approved the content.

If you would like to be added to Spearmint's news distribution list, please send your email address to info@spearmintresources.ca.

Contact Information

Tel: 1604646-6903

www.spearmintresources.ca

"James Nelson"

President

Spearmint Resources Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.