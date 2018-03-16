Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-03-16 / 08:00 *Press release* *ACCENTRO Real Estate AG grows significantly in 2017 financial year and outperforms earnings forecast * *- 17.8% increase in consolidated revenues to EUR 147.3 million, EBIT grows 7.3% to EUR 36.4 million and outperforms forecast* *- Value of the privatisation portfolio increases by 36.0% to EUR 304.0 million as a result of the acquisition of 1,339 residential units* *- 13.3% increase planned in the dividend to EUR 0.17 per share* *- Good prospects for 2018: ACCENTRO expects revenue to grow by a double-digit percentage and anticipates EBIT of between EUR 37 million and EUR 40 million* *- EUR 100 million corporate bond lays foundation for further growth* *Berlin, 16 March 2018 -* ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, (WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3), Berlin, leader in residential property privatisation in Germany, looks back at a successful 2017 reporting year, having outperformed expectations with a strong business performance. Revenue climbed 17.8% to EUR 147.3 million (previous year: EUR 125.1 million). EBIT increased by 7.3% to EUR 36.4 million (previous year: EUR 33.9 million) and is thus above the earnings forecast of EUR 34 million to EUR 36 million. *Jacopo Mingazzini, CEO of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, said, * "The encouraging 2017 figures confirm our strategy of a clear focus on residential property privatisation. We secured further growth potential in the financial year through expanding our privatisation portfolio. Our latest acquisitions and collaborations make us confident that we will continue this course in our 2018 financial year." *Positive business performance with systematic expansion of the privatisation business* ACCENTRO sold a total of 992 units from its own portfolio to owner occupiers, private investors and institutional investors in the reporting year (previous year: 976). "We have again proven our ability to perform in the field of sales by selling almost 1,000 appartments within a single year. In so doing, we achieved attractive returns: our EBIT margin was around 25% in the 2017 financial year," said Jacopo Mingazzini. The rise in revenue from sales is based on the increase in individual privatisations to more than 600 residential units, of which 488 were from our own portfolio (previous year: 271). In addition, rental income from the privatisation portfolio increased by 17.8% to EUR 7.8 million. ACCENTRO also expanded its business activities from its home market of Berlin to other German metropolitan regions. ACCENTRO is now present in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Leipzig and Cologne. *Significant increase in value through building up privatisation portfolio* In the reporting year, total assets increased by 15.7% to EUR 347.8 million (previous year: EUR 300.5 million). The increase was largely due to the significant expansion of the portfolio of inventory properties, which increased to EUR 304.0 million - a 36.0% on the last year (previous year: EUR 223.6 million). This privatisation portfolio was further strengthened in the 2017 financial year with the acquisition of 1,339 residential units, mainly in Berlin, Hanover, Cologne and the area around Leipzig. Purchase agreements for a further 376 units in Berlin with a purchase price of EUR 63.0 million were concluded in the reporting period. The transfer of rights and duties for these properties is to take place in 2018. "The successfully placed EUR 100 million corporate bond, in particular, is expected to ensure the rapid completion of the purchases already made and help to further accelerate expansion," said Jacopo Mingazzini. *Increase in the dividend planned* The significant increase in shareholders' equity by 12.3% to EUR 153.7 million is also encouraging (previous year: EUR 136.8 million). Despite the increase in total assets, ACCENTRO has kept its equity ratio of 44.2% at a stable level (previous year: 45.5 %). Due to positive business development, the Executive Board plans to propose distributing a dividend of EUR 0.17 per share for 2017. This represents an increase of 13.3% compared to the previous year's dividend of EUR 0.15. On the basis of the XETRA-closing price of EUR 7.92 on 15 March 2018, this is equivalent to a dividend yield of approximately 1.9%. *Positive outlook for 2018* Building on the expansion of the privatisation portfolio that has already taken place, ACCENTRO has positive expectations for the 2018 financial year. The Executive Board expects further significant growth in revenue by a double-digit percentage, and a corresponding increase in EBIT to between EUR 37 million and EUR 40 million. ACCENTRO will thus further expand its position as a market leading, listed company for residential property privatisation in Germany. ACCENTRO Real Estate AG's 2017 annual report is available for download on the Company's website via the following link: https://www.accentro.ag/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports / *About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG* ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, listed on the stock exchange, is the market leader in residential privatisation in Germany. ACCENTRO generates additional revenues through portfolio sales and marketing apartments for institutional investors and project developers. In addition to its home market of Berlin, the company concentrates on metropolitan regions such as Hamburg, Cologne, Dusseldorf, Rhine-Main region, Leipzig, Hanover or Bonn. *Contact Investor Relations* Nicole Birth ACCENTRO Real Estate AG Uhlandstr. 165, 10719 Berlin Germany E-Mail: birth@accentro.de Tel. +49 (0)30 - 887 181 10 Fax +49 (0)30 - 887 181 11 *Contact Press* Jan Hutterer Kirchhoff Consult AG Borselstraße 20 22765 Hamburg Germany E-Mail: accentro@kirchhoff.de Tel. +49 (0)40 - 609 186 65 Fax +49 (0)40 - 609 186 60 