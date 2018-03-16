sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, March 15

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release
16 March 2018

PowerShares Global Funds Ireland plc

Dividend declaration

The Directors of PowerShares Global Funds Ireland plc have declared the following dividends for the second quarter of the financial year to 30 September 2018:

Announcement Date: 16 March 2018

Ex-Dividend Date: 29 March 2018

Record Date: 03 April 2018

Payment Date: 30 April 2018

FundCurrency Dividend
per share
PowerShares US High Yield Fallen Angels UCITS ETF - USD Class
ISIN :IE00BD0Q9673		USD0.3729
PowerShares S&P500 High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF - USD Class
ISIN :IE00BWTN6Y99		USD0.2743
PowerShares FTSE UK High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00BYYXBD20		GBP0.2517
PowerShares EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD Class
ISIN :IE0032077012		USD0.2179
PowerShares EURO STOXX High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00BZ4BMM98		EUR0.1407
PowerShares FTSE Emerging Markets High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00BYYXBF44		USD0.1216
PowerShares FTSE RAFI UK 100 UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23LNN70		GBP0.0904
PowerShares S&P 500 QVM UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00BDZCKK11		USD0.0810
PowerShares FTSE RAFI All-World 3000 UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23LNQ02		USD0.0759
PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23D8S39		USD0.0712
Powershares S&P 500 VEQTOR UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00BX8ZXS68		USD0.0698
PowerShares Global Buyback Achievers UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00BLSNMW37		USD0.0562
PowerShares FTSE RAFI Europe UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23D8X81		EUR0.0349
PowerShares FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23D9570		USD0.0200
PowerShares FTSE RAFI Europe Mid-Small UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23D8Y98		EUR0.0199
PowerShares Dynamic US Market UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23D9240		USD0.0160

Enquiries

Davy's +353 1 614 8933

Invesco PowerShares +44 207 065 3897


