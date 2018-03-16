PR Newswire
London, March 15
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
For Immediate Release
16 March 2018
PowerShares Global Funds Ireland plc
Dividend declaration
The Directors of PowerShares Global Funds Ireland plc have declared the following dividends for the second quarter of the financial year to 30 September 2018:
Announcement Date: 16 March 2018
Ex-Dividend Date: 29 March 2018
Record Date: 03 April 2018
Payment Date: 30 April 2018
|Fund
|Currency
|Dividend
per share
|PowerShares US High Yield Fallen Angels UCITS ETF - USD Class
ISIN :IE00BD0Q9673
|USD
|0.3729
|PowerShares S&P500 High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF - USD Class
ISIN :IE00BWTN6Y99
|USD
|0.2743
|PowerShares FTSE UK High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00BYYXBD20
|GBP
|0.2517
|PowerShares EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD Class
ISIN :IE0032077012
|USD
|0.2179
|PowerShares EURO STOXX High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00BZ4BMM98
|EUR
|0.1407
|PowerShares FTSE Emerging Markets High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00BYYXBF44
|USD
|0.1216
|PowerShares FTSE RAFI UK 100 UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23LNN70
|GBP
|0.0904
|PowerShares S&P 500 QVM UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00BDZCKK11
|USD
|0.0810
|PowerShares FTSE RAFI All-World 3000 UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23LNQ02
|USD
|0.0759
|PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23D8S39
|USD
|0.0712
|Powershares S&P 500 VEQTOR UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00BX8ZXS68
|USD
|0.0698
|PowerShares Global Buyback Achievers UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00BLSNMW37
|USD
|0.0562
|PowerShares FTSE RAFI Europe UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23D8X81
|EUR
|0.0349
|PowerShares FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23D9570
|USD
|0.0200
|PowerShares FTSE RAFI Europe Mid-Small UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23D8Y98
|EUR
|0.0199
|PowerShares Dynamic US Market UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23D9240
|USD
|0.0160
Enquiries
Davy's +353 1 614 8933
Invesco PowerShares +44 207 065 3897