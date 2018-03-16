STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release

16 March 2018

PowerShares Global Funds Ireland plc

Dividend declaration

The Directors of PowerShares Global Funds Ireland plc have declared the following dividends for the second quarter of the financial year to 30 September 2018:

Announcement Date: 16 March 2018

Ex-Dividend Date: 29 March 2018

Record Date: 03 April 2018

Payment Date: 30 April 2018

Fund Currency Dividend

per share PowerShares US High Yield Fallen Angels UCITS ETF - USD Class

ISIN :IE00BD0Q9673 USD 0.3729 PowerShares S&P500 High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF - USD Class

ISIN :IE00BWTN6Y99 USD 0.2743 PowerShares FTSE UK High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00BYYXBD20 GBP 0.2517 PowerShares EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD Class

ISIN :IE0032077012 USD 0.2179 PowerShares EURO STOXX High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00BZ4BMM98 EUR 0.1407 PowerShares FTSE Emerging Markets High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00BYYXBF44 USD 0.1216 PowerShares FTSE RAFI UK 100 UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00B23LNN70 GBP 0.0904 PowerShares S&P 500 QVM UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00BDZCKK11 USD 0.0810 PowerShares FTSE RAFI All-World 3000 UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00B23LNQ02 USD 0.0759 PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00B23D8S39 USD 0.0712 Powershares S&P 500 VEQTOR UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00BX8ZXS68 USD 0.0698 PowerShares Global Buyback Achievers UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00BLSNMW37 USD 0.0562 PowerShares FTSE RAFI Europe UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00B23D8X81 EUR 0.0349 PowerShares FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00B23D9570 USD 0.0200 PowerShares FTSE RAFI Europe Mid-Small UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00B23D8Y98 EUR 0.0199 PowerShares Dynamic US Market UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00B23D9240 USD 0.0160

Enquiries

Davy's +353 1 614 8933

Invesco PowerShares +44 207 065 3897