

ROME (dpa-AFX) - ENI SpA (E) said that its board approved the company's consolidated financial statements and the separate draft financial statements of the parent company for the year ending December 31, 2017. They confirmed 2017 preliminary results announced on February 16, 2018. Consolidated net profit amounted to 3.374 billion euros and net profit of the parent company amounted to 3.586 billion euros.



The company stated that its board intends to submit a proposal for the distribution of a cash dividend of 0.80 euros per share at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting. Included in this annual distribution is the 0.401 euros per share, which was paid as an interim dividend in September 2017. The balance of 0.40 euros per share is payable to shareholders on May 23, 2018 with the ex-dividend date being May 21, 2018.



The Board of Directors convened the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 10, 2018 - Ordinary Meeting -to approve the 2017 financial statements of the parent company and the dividend proposal; express its consultative vote on the remuneration policy for 2018 as disclosed in the first section of the Remuneration Report; and appoint the independent external audit firm for the 2019-2027 nine-year period.



