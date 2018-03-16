Stillfront Group AB: Stillfront: Conflict of Nations launched on Steam

PRESS RELEASE

March 16, 2018

Conflict of Nations: Modern War launched on Steam

Strategy game Conflict of Nations: Modern War has been launched on Steam. Conflict of Nations, developed by Stillfront Group studio Dorado Games, is an advanced real-time strategy game. The game was launched in 2017 as a browser-based game and is now playable on the largest gaming platform worldwide on PC - Steam. With a full Steam integration, Conflict of Nations is now available for a new and large audience with an interest in strategy games. Existing and new players are able to play cross platform with each other both through Steam and browser.

"Since Conflict of Nations is built on the same engine as Call of War, which was launched on Steam in October, Dorado was able to reuse a lot of the work already done for platform extension. We also have data that this type of game works well on Steam", says Jörgen Larsson, CEO, Stillfront Group.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jörgen Larsson, CEO, Stillfront

+46-70-321 18 00

jorgen@stillfront.com

ABOUT STILLFRONT

Stillfront is a group of independent creators, publishers and distributors of digital games - with a vision to become the leading group of indie game creators and publishers. Stillfront operates through nine near-autonomous subsidiaries: Bytro Labs in Germany, Coldwood Interactive in Sweden, Power Challenge in the UK and Sweden, Dorado Online Games in Malta, Simutronics in the United States, Babil Games in UAE and Jordan, eRepublik in Ireland and Romania, OFM Studios in Germany and Goodgame Studios in Germany. Stillfront's games are distributed globally. The main markets are Germany, the United States, France, UK and MENA. For further information, please visit www.stillfront.com.

SELECTED GAMES

Stillfront's portfolio includes games across multiple platforms. Unravel is a widely acclaimed console game developed by Coldwood in collaboration with Electronic Arts. Supremacy 1914 and Call of War are high-immersion war strategy games developed by Bytro Labs. ManagerZone is a sports management strategy game launched in 2001. DragonRealms and GemStone IV are MUD-style games with a very loyal player base. Siege: Titan Wars is a popular mobile game developed by Simutronics. Tank Storm and Admiral are mobile strategy games with very strong player bases, which are published by Babil Games. World at War: WW2 and War and Peace: Civil War are a successful mobile strategy games developed and published by eRepublik Labs. Online Fussball Manager is a leading sports management game. Empire and Big Farm are major brands operated by Goodgame Studios.

Source: Stillfront Group AB via Globenewswire

