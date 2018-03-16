

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK-based insurer Old Mutual plc (ODMTY.PK, OML.L) Friday said it would sell its Latin American businesses to Singapore-based financial holding company, CMIG International.



The decision to sell latin American operations is part of a strategic review, where in Old Mutual Emerging Markets should prioritise its sub-Saharan African businesses.



The sale is subject to usual regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. The proceeds from the sale will be retained for general corporate purposes by Old Mutual Emerging Markets.



The Latin American businesses comprises Old Mutual Colombia, Old Mutual Mexico, and Aiva.



