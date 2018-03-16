

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale price inflation eased in February after accelerating in the previous month, data from Destatis showed Friday.



Wholesale prices climbed 1.2 percent year-over-year in February, slower than January's 2.0 percent rise.



Prices of ores, metals and semi-finished metal products grew 4.8 percent annually in February and those of chemical products surged by 9.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices dropped 0.3 percent from January, when it rose by 0.9 percent.



