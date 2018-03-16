

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Berkeley Group Holdings plc. (BKG.L) said that since its half year, the company has continued to trade in line with its business plan requirements, with sales prices achieved remaining above business plan levels. It is currently unable to increase production beyond the business plan levels.



Berkeley announced its Trading Update which covers the period from 1 November 2017 to 28 February 2018.



Berkeley expects forward sales above 2.0 billion pounds at 30 April 2018 and this resilient position, coupled with its well-located sites and strong balance sheet, enables the Board to reaffirm its guidance to deliver at least 3.3 billion pounds of pre-tax profits for the five year period from 1 May 2016 to 30 April 2021, with 1.5 billion pounds pre-tax profit to be delivered in the two years ending 30 April 2019, weighted approximately 60% towards the current financial year.



Berkeley remains cautious in its investment strategy, acquiring land selectively in the trading period, and anticipates cash flow will be broadly working capital neutral over the course of the year as a whole, subject to any large land transactions that might arise before 30 April 2018. On this basis, net cash at the year-end will be above the half year position of 632.8 million pounds.



As announced on 22 February 2018 a dividend of 76.3 million pounds, or 56.75 pence per share, will be paid to shareholders on 23 March 2018 with the remainder of the £139.2 million return for the six months ending 31 March 2018 having been satisfied through share buy-backs of £62.9 million.



The Company also announced that the next six-monthly return of 139.2 million pounds will be made by 30 September 2018, with the amount to be paid as dividend to be announced in August 2018, taking account of any share buy-backs in the intervening period. In total, by 30 September 2018, Berkeley will have returned 10.34 pounds of the 16.34 pounds target.



'The fundamentals of the market in London and the South East remain compelling, but the operating environment and its impact on transaction volumes, whilst sufficient for the business plan and five year profit guidance period that ends at 30 April 2021, do not support the step-up in Berkeley's production levels that these markets so badly need,' Berkeley said.



