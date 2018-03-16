

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Serviceware SE, provider of an integrated software platform in the field of Enterprise Service Management covering all service processes within a company, said that it plans to pursue an initial public offering of its ordinary shares and listing on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the second quarter of 2018.



The offering is expected to consist mainly of a primary offering of newly issued shares of Serviceware of about 60 million euros.



The existing shareholders plan to provide additional secondary shares for a potential overallotment in the amount of up to 15% of the base offering.



As of the date of this release, the founders Dirk Martin (CEO) and Harald Popp (CFO) hold 97% in Serviceware and are committed to remain long-term shareholders. Ingo Bollh?fer (Non-executive Board Member) holds 3%. The lock-up period will be 12 months for Serviceware and Management/ Shareholders, respectively.



The company noted that IPO proceeds will be used to finance growth via M&A, internationalization as well as a scale-up of the sales force to increase penetration of large enterprise customers.



