Dotmatics Ltd, a leading provider of scientific informatics solutions and services, today announced that it has appointed Gordon McCall, CA, as chief financial officer. McCall had been serving as interim CFO while in his previous position as an associate director of Craig Corporate Ltd., a specialist financial consultancy firm based in Glasgow.

"Gordon has already proven that he is a valuable member of the Dotmatics executive team, and we welcome him to this appointment," said Alastair Hill, Dotmatics' director and chief technical officer. "Gordon's broad background in accounting and business consulting will benefit Dotmatics as we expand our product portfolio and grow the company across geographies."

Prior to Craig Corporate, Gordon served as a finance business partner at Texas Instruments' manufacturing plant in Greenock, where he was a member of the U.K. finance team responsible for facilities improvement, financial modeling, accounting and taxation. He also worked as a decision support manager at Royal Bank of Scotland. McCall is a chartered accountant and holds a 1st class, accountancy degree from the University of Glasgow.

"In my time with Craig Corporate, I worked with some fantastic companies, and I have not seen any company better poised for success than Dotmatics," McCall said. "I'm excited about the company's future and contributing to the growth of the business."

Scottish Equity Partners (SEP) recently completed a significant investment in the company, which will enable Dotmatics to continue its investment into product innovation and customer success, as well as to strengthen operations in each of its key geographies.

About Dotmatics

Dotmatics is a leading global scientific informatics software and services provider, delivering solutions tailored to the modern, highly collaborative and mobile scientific environments. The company provides solutions to several vertical markets, including the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academia, food and beverage, oil and gas, and agrochemical industries. Dotmatics' enterprise solutions are flexible, scalable and configurable, providing effective scientific information management across entire organizations, from discovery research to development and early manufacturing. Dotmatics has significant expertise in scientific informatics, including database management for chemistry and biologics, electronic laboratory notebooks, chemical and biological registration, screening data management, SAR analysis, reporting, and visualization. Dotmatics solutions are available for local or cloud deployment and supported on Microsoft Windows, Mac OS X and Linux. For more information visit www.dotmatics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005148/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Dotmatics

Marla Kertzman, 209-852-9027

pr@dotmatics.com