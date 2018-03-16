Prospective students in the UK have revealed how they feel about the UK's higher education offer as part of the Domestic Student Survey 2018 released today from QS Enrolment Solutions (Formerly Hobsons Solutions), the student recruitment and retention solutions company. The new and unique research is the first of its kind to understand the decision-making criteria that UK students consider when deciding which university they enrol at. The research surveyed over 1,800 students and found that:

65% of prospective students researching their undergraduate degree are also considering their postgraduate options, and of those nearly two-thirds (64%) would consider an integrated master's degree (42% of all respondents), showing that there is definite interest in the market for combining undergraduate and postgraduate study into a single course.

Only 18% said they thought fast-track degrees were as good as traditional length degrees, demonstrating a need for universities to promote the benefits of fast-track degrees in order to increase awareness and appeal.

Prospective students who are aware of the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) recognised it as one of the best indicators of teaching quality at a given institution, giving it more importance than student satisfaction and membership of the Russell Group.

76% of prospective students think that the TEF hasn't been well explained to them by the sector.

The US, Canada and Australia are the most popular alternative countries for domestic students, and the reasons for wanting to study overseas include cost and a desire to experience a different lifestyle and culture.

Paul Raybould, Director of Marketing Market Intelligence, said: "Through the International Student Survey and our work supporting the HE sector, we have built up a significant amount of insight into the interests and behaviours of students. We are excited to be increasing our attention to domestic students at a time when higher education in the UK is facing strategic issues from the effects of Brexit to debates around fees and value for money. Our research suggests that this strategic moment for the sector is an opportunity to assess how prospective students make their decisions and what they want from higher education."

Patrick Whitfield, Director of UK and Europe, said: "British universities are world renowned for their quality of education and developing graduates that our economy and society needs. With driving up quality, increasing choice and ensuring value for money at the heart of the Government's recently announced major review of post-18 education, this is a significant moment for the sector to improve the UK's competiveness and shape the future of higher education in the UK. As a key partner to the sector, we at QS Enrolment Solutions will continue to play our part in providing key insights and services."

