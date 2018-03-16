I VG Premium E-Liquids Announces Strategic Partnership with Midwest Distribution

PRESTON, England, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A solid collaboration between Britain's largest premium vaping brand, I VG Premium E-Liquids and Midwest Distribution, one of the biggest E-Liquids distribution companies in the USA, will now allow all USA Vapers access to premium award winning flavours from the U.K.

Midwest Distribution and I VG Premium E-Liquids have signed a deal for the distribution of their E-Liquid products in the United States. Vapers in the USA will join vapers from over 60 countries and 6 continents that vape premium British flavours from I VG Premium E-Liquids.

Since the inception in 2016, I VG Premium E-Liquids have grown into world market leaders within the vaping industry. "I'm delighted that vapers in the USA will now have access to our premium British E-Liquids." said Ahsan Bawa, CEO at I VG "I am looking forward to a long and healthy relationship with Midwest Distribution."

"Being one of the best-selling E-liquid lines in the UK, we are honoured that I VG Premium E-Liquids chose Midwest Distribution to distribute their range of e-liquids for the USA Market." said the CEO of Midwest Distribution "We know it will be a successful venture and we are really look forward to watching it fly off our shelves! Working with members of the I VG team has already proven to us how much they really care about their brand and consumers"

Midwest Distribution will be introducing five amazing juices from I VG Premium E Liquids' into the USA vaping industry by the end of March 2018. Accolades including Best Fruit Flavour and Best Dessert Flavour received in New York played a key role in the USA company taking the products on board.

I VG Premium E-Liquids are also releasing five new flavours of e-liquids on the 16th March. These flavours include Strawberry Million, Purple Slush, Blackcurrant Million, and Jam Roly Poly amongst others. Their Bubblegum Millions E-liquid has been a massive success with vapers around the world and is one of the biggest sellers.

I VG Premium E-Liquids established themselves as a global brand within the vaping industry by exhibiting their products at some of the biggest vaping exhibitions across the globe during 2017 in cities such as Moscow, New York, Berlin, Barcelona, Paris, and London.

Upcoming events for I VG include Vape Expo - 24th- 26th March, France and Vaping Convention Circuit - 5th and 6th April, Chicago, USA.

