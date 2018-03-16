The European Business Awards Sponsored by RSM Announce National Winners for Italy

MILAN, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Eleven National Winners from Italy were named at an exclusive event held at Borsa Italiana, Milan last night in the European Business Awards, Europe's largest business competition, sponsored by RSM.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/654841/European_Business_Awards_2018.jpg )



The celebrated companies were chosen by a panel of independent judges including senior business leaders, politicians and academics as the best in the Awards' 11 categories, and they will now go on to represent their country in the final stage of the competition.

At the event, business leaders came together to celebrate and network with their peers after being successfully named as 'Ones to Watch' in a list of business excellence published in December, all hoping to be named National Winners.

National Winners for Italy Company Name National Winner Category Bio-on S.p.A. The RSM Entrepreneur of the Year Award SMI S.p.A. The Award for Innovation Coproget S.r.l. The Business of the Year Award with Turnover of EUR0-25m Copan Italia spa The Business of the Year Award with Turnover of EUR26-150m Ecolab Srl The Business of the Year Award with Turnover of EUR150m or higher Biesse S.p.A. The Digital Technology Award Afinna One Srl The ELITE Award for Growth Strategy of the Year Vetrya S.p.A. The Germany Trade & Invest Award for International Expansion Menz & Gasser Spa The Social Responsibility and Environmental Awareness Award Markas The Workplace and People Development Award NTC S.r.l. The Customer and Market Engagement Award

RSM firms provide audit, tax and consulting services to clients across the globe. Within Europe, RSM firms have experts in 43 countries who work as an integrated team, sharing skills, insight and resources, as well as a client-centric approach that's based on a deep understanding of clients' businesses.

Francesco Gerla,Managing Partner, RSM Studio Palea Lauri Gerla said: "RSM is pleased to be the lead sponsor of the European Business Awards and to contribute to recognizing the value and quality of Italian enterprises. As a champion of middle market businesses we work with many Italian businesses to support their growth ambitions, at home and abroad. We congratulate all the National Winners for Italy and wish them all the best as they progress further in the competition."

Luca Peyrano, CEO, ELITEsaid: "We are delighted to support the 11thedition of European Business Awards. I would like to congratulate with each truly excellent Italian company that has been selected as National Winner for this year. The future of Italyis closely linked to the ability to appreciate its best companies' value and ELITE has a crucial role in this process: more than a third of ELITE companies have raised money through a wide range of financial transactions, for a total value of €5.2 billion. ELITE supports Italian and international companies in achieving their goals, allowing them to become part of a vibrant community of excellence and business opportunities."

"It's no surprise that Italy has a solid foundation of innovative companies. We are honored to present the award for International Expansion and look forward to supporting these businesses as they grow and expand into new markets," saidJürgen Friedrich,CEO of Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI). GTAI is the foreign trade and inward investment agency of the Federal Republic of Germany. In this capacity it informs and advises international companies setting up business in Germany.

These National Winners will face further judging in their chosen category, and the final category winners will be announced at the European Business Awards Gala Final in Warsaw, Poland in May 2018.

Separately companies in the competition are also competing in a public vote to be named 'European Public Champion' at the Gala Final. This opened on 31stJanuary, and engages with people from across the globe.Last year the public vote generated almost 250,000 votes. To view the videos and vote for your favourite company please go to:http://www.businessawardseurope.com

The European Business Awards is now in its 11thyear and its primary purpose is to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe. Last year it engaged with over 33,000 businesses from 34 countries. Sponsors and partners include RSM, ELITE, Germany Trade & Invest and PR Newswire.

