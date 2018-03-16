

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) published its pre-close statement for the financial year ending on 31 March 2018. The Group expects: modest growth in overall sales; and operating profit in line with its expectations, slightly down on previous year due to investment in customers, IT and capability.



Revenue growth is expected to be in the range of 2.0-2.5% at 2.2 billion pounds. This includes the Property Management division, which has been re-incorporated into the Group figures after the withdrawal from sale announced on 5 December 2017. The Group said the year-on-year organic growth has been driven by solid performances across all divisions.



Phil Bentley, CEO, said: 'We are one year into our Transformation Programme and we are making progress. Our order book is solid and revenue is up year-on-year. Project Helix is starting to deliver cost savings. The year ahead will remain challenging as we continue to transform Mitie, but we expect to see modest revenue growth with improved profits and cash flow generation.'



The Group will announce full-year 2018 results on 7 June 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX