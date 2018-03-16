

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's industrial production growth eased in January, but remained strong, preliminary data from the Turkstat showed Friday.



Industrial production grew a calendar-adjusted 12.0 percent year-on-year in January, slower than the 13.7 percent spike in December, which was revised up from 8.7 percent.



Economists had expected a 6.7 percent rise for the month.



Among sectors, mining and quarrying production surged 22.9 percent annually in January and manufacturing output advanced by 12.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 0.8 percent in January, reversing a 2.2 percent rise in December. That was below the expected decline of 1.2 percent.



