Solteq Plc: Solteq Plc's Shareholders' and Board of Directors' Proposal for the General Meeting

HELSINKI, Finland, March 16, 2018

The shareholders of Solteq Plc who represent over 60 per cent of the company's shares and votes propose to the Annual General Meeting which will be held on 23 March 2018 that:

i. the current members of the Board of Directors Aarne Aktan, Eeva Grannenfelt, Kirsi Harra-Vauhkonen, Markku Pietilä and Mika Uotila are re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. All proposed members have given their consent to the election; and

ii. the Board of Directors is authorized to decide on a share issue, carried out with or without payment and on issuing share options, and other special rights referred to in Chapter 10, Section1 of the Finnish Companies Act as follows:

The maximum total amount of shares or other rights is 3,500,000. The authorization includes the right to give new shares or convey company's own shares. The authorization includes a right to deviate from the shareholders' pre-emptive right of subscription if there is a significant reason in company's opinion, e.g. to improve the capital structure, to finance and execute business acquisitions and other business improvement arrangements or to be used as a part of remuneration of personnel. The authorization includes that the board of directors may decide the terms and other matters concerning the share issue

The authorization is effective until the next Annual General Meeting, however, no longer than until 30 April 2019.

The Board of Directors amends its proposal concerning the share issue authorization made on 16 February 2018 to correspond with shareholders proposal.

Vantaa 16 March 2018

SOLTEQ PLC

Board of Directors

Additional information:

Olli Väätäinen, CEO

tel+358-50-5578-111

e-mail olli.vaatainen@solteq.com

Antti Kärkkäinen, CFO

tel +358-40-8444-393

e-mailantti.karkkainen@solteq.com

