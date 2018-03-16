sprite-preloader
16.03.2018
Odfjell SE: Approval of annual accounts 2017

Odfjell SE announces that the Company's Board of Director has approved the 2017 Financial statements in line with the preliminary full year results as presented 15 February 2018 except for increase in results from joint ventures, hence the Odfjell Group's net result, has been adjusted upwards with USD 7.8 million, mainly as a consequence of reduced deferred tax liability in terminals.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



