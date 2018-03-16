

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's foreign trade surplus increased in February from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, preliminary figures from Statistics Norway showed Friday.



The trade surplus climbed to NOK 21.32 billion in February from NOK 20.49 billion in the corresponding month last year.



In January, the trade balance showed a surplus of NOK 28.49 million.



Both exports and imports rose by 4.5 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively in February from last year.



On a monthly basis, exports plunged 13.1 percent and imports fell by 6.8 percent.



At the same time, the mainland trade deficit widened slightly to NOK 15.6 billion in February from NOK 15.4 billion in the same month of 2017.



