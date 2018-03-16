Total One: Pioneers Paving the Way for SMEs to Self-service IT

DUBLIN, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

With its innovative online platform Total One enables small and medium-sized enterprises to set up and manage personalized ready-to-use Microsoft based IT solutions fast and easily.

Within a few minutes companies can select and configure Microsoft IT products and services. In a few hours Total One fully automatically delivers them to on-premise and cloud platforms. Total One makes the most money- and time-consuming IT processes user-friendly and efficient. It includes automatic deployment and management of users, computers, software licensing, servers, datacenters and Clouds.

"Total One completely transforms customer experience. Weeks-long projects, dependencies on external specialists are a thing of the past. By using our platform customers save up to 40% of their IT infrastructure budget," explains Doris Haenggi-Tauber, Vice President for Alliances and Partner Management at Total One.

Immediate use of latest technologies

Total One customers can choose from the 100 most popular Microsoft business products and services - such as Microsoft 365, Office 365, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Active Directory, Citrix, WiFi, VPN, Exchange Server, Skype for Business, certificate services and Azure - with which they set up and operate an individual Cloud. Customers decide for themselves whether the IT solution is automatically provisioned to Microsoft Azure, on-premise, hybrid or hosted. Haenggi-Tauber: "We give the customer maximum flexibility and transparency with our pay-per-use model. This eliminates costly investments for the customer."

Use cases for Total One

Total One helps SME customers to accelerate their IT infrastructure projects in technology refresh and lifecycle, modern workplace, integration of new technologies as well as migration, consolidation and business growth.

Launch of Love IT, the Total One social media campaign

In addition to the classic sales channels, Total One informs customers and all those interested in the latest IT solutions through various social media channels - such as LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter - introducing the slogan "Love IT". Soon, YouTube videos will demonstrate how fast and convenient IT becomes when using Total One.

About Total One

Total One was founded in 2017 as a private company in Cork, Ireland. The responsible management team has more than 20 years of international experience in the fields of IT infrastructure, service management, process management, IT automation, corporate consulting and partner business.

