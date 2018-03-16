The Largest Exhibition and Conference in Ukraine on Blockchain and ICO Organized by Smile-Expo to Gather Over 2000 Participants

KIEV, Ukraine, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

On March 29, Kyiv will host the largest exhibition and conference in Ukraine on blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies and ICO: Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Kyiv. This is the fifth annual event, which gathers businesspeople from Ukraine and abroad, developers of decentralized solutions, investors and organizers of tokensales.

The conference will bring together more than three dozen speakers, and the exhibition area will feature more than 70 brands, representing software and services for the crypto industry.

The conference will be divided into specialized streams dedicated to finance, developments and ICO.

Special guest: Minister of infrastructure

Representatives of Ukrainian Ministries and Departments will speak at the conference, including Volodymyr Omelyan, Minister of infrastructure. He will tell the audience what blockchain projects related to the transport industry can be implemented in Ukraine.

Oleksandr Ryzhenko, Head at State Agency for e-Governance of Ukraine, will dedicate his presentation to the role of decentralized technologies in the eGovernment reform. His advisor, Konstantin Yarmolenko, will be involved in the panel discussion on the integration of a regulatory sandbox in the country. Besides Konstantin Yarmolenko, the discussion will also engage Oleksii Mushak, MP at Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. Politicians will talk about the opportunity to establish a separate zone in Ukraine to deal with digital asset laws.

David Kiziria, an advisor to the Presidential Administration of Ukraine, will explain how to integrate cyber physical systems in the country's economy and reveal the advantages of its tokenization.

CEOs and business founders

International business experts will make their presentations as well. So, the conference will involve US speaker Edan Yago, CEO at Epiphyte. A special guest will arrive from the UK: Adam Vaziri, Director at Diacle that delivers legal services to blockchain companies. Switzerland will be represented by Dominik Zynis, a business expert and a co-founder of the well-known Wings platform. His presentation will be dedicated to the usefulness of economy tokenization; the speaker will provide case studies.

Yuliya Sporysh, the head of CoinIndex agency, will explain the importance of indices. She will support her presentation by a review of financial data providers. Alina Belkovskaya, a co-founder of the VANDAL BlackPapers analytical project, will talk about the importance of information for ICO projects.

Artem Afian, a co-founder of Juscutum law company, will speak on the ICO regulation in Ukraine and worldwide.

Marketing and management experts

Aleks Bozhinov, CMO at Crowdholding, will tell the audience how to promote an ICO project. His colleague from Bitfury, George Givishvili, will reveal blockchain opportunities in commercial business and government.

Serhii Bondarenko, Senior Consulting Manager at word-renowned Deloitte, will make a presentation on challenges and opportunities of cryptocurrencies in the banking sector.

Exhibition area

The exhibition will present cryptocurrency exchanges, services for traders, electronic wallets, equipment and software for mining, platforms for trading and creating digital ecosystems, decentralized management systems, as well as services of companies for project promotion and legal support.

The organizer of Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference is Smile-Expo; its network of bitcoin conferences covers more than 20 countries.

Venue: Parkovy Convention & Exhibition Centre, 16a Parkova road, Kyiv, 01601, Ukraine.

About Smile-Expo

Smile-Expo is an international company, organizer of large business events. Smile-Expo keeps its finger on the pulse of global innovations, analyzes markets, predicts promising drives, shares information with friends and associates, and launches projects throughout new segments, which have no equivalents in Russia, or on the whole CIS territory.

We can safely say that Smile-Expo is a flagship of innovation in the field of exhibition and conference service. The company was the first to draw attention to such promising, but not yet sufficiently developed in the CIS fields as affiliate marketing, robotics, 3D technology, cryptocurrency, wearable devices and augmented reality, Internet of Things, mHealth, "Connected car" and many more.

Smile-Expo has started its way with interest in advanced developments in various sectors of the economy and desire to create projects that allow companies to keep up with the times. The result is12years of successful workin the market that inspire professionals of Smile-Expo for organization of large-scale exhibitions, conferences, congresses, forums, workshops and webinars.

