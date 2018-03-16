Flashbay's Global Recruitment Drive to Match Growth

LONDON, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Flashbay, the world leader in customised Promotional Technology products has big plans for 2018. The company started out in 2003 as a USB Flash Drive manufacturer in London, and has since expanded into a global operation with 5 international offices, 800 staff, thousands of customers and over 80 products spread across 6 technology categories.

Flashbay has launched over 30 new products over the last 12 months, and the company has seen promising growth in the market. 2017 saw the launch of the Flashbay Audio category comprising of BluetoothHeadphones and Speakers and an expansion of the Power category, welcoming a range of Inductive Chargers into their portfolio. In addition to this, a Gadget and Gift Set category was developed, offering customers something even more unique and personal for their marketing efforts. "Developing new products is Flashbay's primary focus for this year, with the objective of accelerating growth and driving innovation across the markets we operate in," says CEO, Steve Webster.

Flashbay is passionate about design, it's why they develop and manufacture almost all of their products in-house. The company own over 600 design registrations, which means that you won't see a Flashbay-designed product from any other supplier. Flashbay are constantly trying to find ways to reinvent what's possible. "Marketing techniques and innovations move incredibly quickly, and we want our clients to be completely satisfied with the products we design, and for there to be no comparison out there in the market, especially when it comes to quality," says Chris Mizon, Global Marketing Manager.

In order for Flashbay to continue with its rapid expansion plans and maintain its position in the market, they are on a recruitment drive to find the best talent. The company has seen a substantial increase in great personnel joining the Flashbay Group across corporate functions, from Product Design, to Graphics and Engineering. Flashbay is in the process of hiring native speaker sales staff in multiple offices across the globe, from Mountain View, California to London and Sydney, to focus on sales in the core markets that they operate in; Europe, the USA, Australasia, Japan and South Africa.

"We are placing recruitment at the top of Flashbay's growth agenda," says Marie McLaughlin, HR Manager. "It is important that we hire talent that support Flashbay's core values, rather than just hiring on skill set alone. Flashbay employees are high performers by default, but what we truly value is honesty, perseverance and putting the customer first."

With 15 years of experience and over 100,000,000 products sold, Flashbay's customers are relying on them to continue providing the reliable products and services they are renowned for, and this cannot be achieved without its dedicated and hard-working staff.

About Flashbay

Flashbay is the World's No.1 business-to-business (B2B) supplier of logo branded Promotional Technology products. From the smallest schools to the largest multinationals, we offer an attractive range of designs within our Memory, Power and Audio categories, offering unbeatable prices coupled with fast and efficient service. Our product lines include Flash Drives, Power Banks, Speakers, Headphones and a host of related technology products and accessories which allow our customers the unparalleled ability to promote their brands with confidence on the global stage.

www.flashbay.com

