Outsourcing company Mitie said it expected full operating profits to be slightly below the previous year after modest growth in sales. The company said revenue growth should be in the range of 2% - 2.5% at around £2.2bn. Chief executive Phil Bentley said the company had seen "limited impact" on the company in the wake of the collapse of sector peer Carillion, although he added this had raised "some fundamental questions about the outsourcing industry". Mitie said growth was driven by solid ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...