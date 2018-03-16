

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation remained stable in February, Statistics Austria reported Friday.



Consumer prices climbed 1.8 percent year-on-year in February, the same rate as seen in January. Likewise, inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, held steady at 1.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices and harmonized consumer prices climbed 0.3 percent each.



Food and beverages prices gained 1.2 percent annually and clothing and footwear prices advanced 2.4 percent. At the same time, housing water and energy cost climbed 2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX