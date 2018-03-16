PR Newswire
London, March 16
|Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT')
|The Net Asset Values ("NAVs') for the above company as at the close of business on 15 March 2018 were:-
|Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) =
|99.38p
|Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) =
|101.09p
|Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) =
|101.86p
|Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) =
|102.46p
|* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.
|Contact:
|David Holland
|For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
|Telephone: 0131 220 0733
|16 March 2018