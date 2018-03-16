

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investec Plc (INVP.L) announced, for the year ending 31 March 2018, its operating profit is expected to be in line with the prior year. The Asset Management and Wealth & Investment divisions are expected to report results ahead of the prior year. The Specialist Banking business is expected to report results behind the prior year. The South African Specialist Banking business is expected to report results ahead of the prior year, whilst the UK Specialist Banking business is expected to report results well behind the prior year.



For the fiscal year, the Group expects revenue to be ahead of the prior year.



