

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound climbed against its major counterparts in early European deals on Friday.



The pound hit more than a 2-week high of 0.8816 against the euro, from an early low of 0.8839.



The pound advanced to 1.3268 against the franc and 1.3975 against the dollar, from its early low of 1.3234 and a 3-day low of 1.3912, respectively.



The pound bounced off to 147.85 against the yen, from an early weekly low of 147.25.



The next possible resistance for the pound is seen around 149.00 against the yen, 1.34 against the franc, 0.87 against the euro and 1.43 against the greenback.



