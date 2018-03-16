

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were little changed in cautious trade on Friday as trade-war worries persisted and reports suggested that special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed U.S. President Donald Trump's businesses, adding to the sense of continued political uncertainty in the U.S.



Meanwhile, the White House denied reports that Trump has decided to remove White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster from the administration.



On a light day on the economic front, investors looked ahead to finalized Eurozone consumer price data due later in the day for further direction.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 5,268 in opening deals after gaining 0.7 percent in the previous session.



