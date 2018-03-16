sprite-preloader
Oceanco Delivers the 106.7m (350ft) Black Pearl - The Largest Dynarig Sailing Yacht in the World

ALBLASSERDAM, Netherlands, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The 106.7m (350ft) three-masted sailing yachtBlack Pearlis unlike any yacht the world has ever seen. This unique and complex vessel is the realization of a discerning Owner's vision. She is the result of an elaborate and successful collaboration on the part of an international group of designers, engineers, naval architects, builders, and project managers.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655039/Black_Pearl_Dynarig_Yacht.jpg )
(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655037/Black_Pearl_Oceanco.jpg )

The designers Ken Freivokh Design, Nuvolari Lenard and Villate Design all played a significant role inBlack Pearl's design evolution. Dykstra Naval Architects designedBlack Pearl's three 70 meter (230ft) DynaRig carbon masts and sailing system. The sail area is subdivided into smaller lesser-loaded sails and they can be set or furled by pushing a button. Astonishingly, all 2,900 square meter of sails can be set in 7 minutes.

BMT, Nigel Gee collaborated with Oceanco to create Black Pearl'shybrid propulsion system as well as other onboard systems such as waste heat recovery.

Since her launch,Black Pearlhas proven to be a new generation landmark sailing yacht with a unique identity. Not only is she the largest sailing yacht in the world, but her unique features such as the state of the art DynaRig system, single level engine room, a hybrid propulsion installation and regeneration mode when under sail - she is set to turn heads the world over - and for decades to come.

Technical Specifications
  
    Type               Steel Hull and Aluminum Superstructure
    Length             106.7m / 350ft
    Beam               15m / 49ft
    Speed              17.5 knots / up to 30 knots under sail
    Exterior Design    Ken Freivokh Design / Nuvolari Lenard
    Interior Design    Ken Freivokh Design / Nuvolari Lenard / Villate Design
      Naval Architecture Oceanco / Dykstra Naval Architects
    Owner's Rep        Derek Munro - Yacht Consultancy


http://www.builtbyoceanco.com

