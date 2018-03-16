Oceanco Delivers the 106.7m (350ft) Black Pearl - The Largest Dynarig Sailing Yacht in the World

ALBLASSERDAM, Netherlands, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The 106.7m (350ft) three-masted sailing yachtBlack Pearlis unlike any yacht the world has ever seen. This unique and complex vessel is the realization of a discerning Owner's vision. She is the result of an elaborate and successful collaboration on the part of an international group of designers, engineers, naval architects, builders, and project managers.

The designers Ken Freivokh Design, Nuvolari Lenard and Villate Design all played a significant role inBlack Pearl's design evolution. Dykstra Naval Architects designedBlack Pearl's three 70 meter (230ft) DynaRig carbon masts and sailing system. The sail area is subdivided into smaller lesser-loaded sails and they can be set or furled by pushing a button. Astonishingly, all 2,900 square meter of sails can be set in 7 minutes.

BMT, Nigel Gee collaborated with Oceanco to create Black Pearl'shybrid propulsion system as well as other onboard systems such as waste heat recovery.

Since her launch,Black Pearlhas proven to be a new generation landmark sailing yacht with a unique identity. Not only is she the largest sailing yacht in the world, but her unique features such as the state of the art DynaRig system, single level engine room, a hybrid propulsion installation and regeneration mode when under sail - she is set to turn heads the world over - and for decades to come.

Technical Specifications Type Steel Hull and Aluminum Superstructure Length 106.7m / 350ft Beam 15m / 49ft Speed 17.5 knots / up to 30 knots under sail Exterior Design Ken Freivokh Design / Nuvolari Lenard Interior Design Ken Freivokh Design / Nuvolari Lenard / Villate Design Naval Architecture Oceanco / Dykstra Naval Architects Owner's Rep Derek Munro - Yacht Consultancy

http://www.builtbyoceanco.com