Via Developments Plc - Issue of Debt

16 March 2018

GB00BYPBC438

Via Developments PLC

("Via' or "the Company')

Further Fundraise £390,000

Via Developments Pc, is pleased to announce that it has raised a further £390,000 subject to admission to NEX Exchange Growth Market, 7 per cent. Debenture Stock due 2020, of £1.00 per unit nominal value (the "Placing Price') to raise gross proceeds of £390,000.

The proceeds of the placing will be used to provide the company with additional working capital.

Net proceeds to be received by the Company are £386,100.

The £390,000 New Debenture Stock will be admitted to trading on NEX Exchange Growth Market under the ticker symbol VIA1 on 16 March 2018.

Following the Placing, the issued Debenture Stock of the Company will increase to 5,998,857 Debenture Stock at par value £1.00. This figure may be used by Debenture Stockholder as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the debenture stock capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Via Developments Plc for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful.

The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:

Via Developments Plc

24 Queen Street

Manchester

M2 5HX

Telephone: +44 161 850 2633

http://www.vdplc.com/

NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER: