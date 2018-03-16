Diana Unicharm JSC Picks Infortrend EonStor DS 3000 to Boost Website Performance

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend, a leading provider of enterprise data storage solutions, announced today that Vietnam's leading personal care and hygiene products manufacturer, Diana Unicharm JSC, has consolidated their virtual and physical servers running web, database, and digital media applications to EonStor DS 3000 hybrid storage systems, while allowing better productivity and website visitor experience.

Diana Unicharm JSC has earned a reputation for relentlessly focusing on new and innovative ways to deliver more value and high quality products, and its official website is one of the key platforms to communicate with customers, providing a great amount of information including product introduction, promotion activities, TV advertisements, and news. However, the outdated IT infrastructure was too slow and costly to manage, as such Diana Unicharm JSC was looking for reliable back-end storage solutions to secure and run applications while providing outstanding performance, rich data services, and future-ready scalability at a cost-effective price.

After several weeks of testing, Diana Unicharm JSC decided to adopt DS 3016RT as the production storage and DS 3012G as the backup storage. Configured with hybrid storage and Automated Storage Tiering to maximize SSD performance and HDD capacity utilization, the production storage DS 3016RT with dual active controllers and turbo performance stores all critical data and performs daily and weekly backup to the cost-effective DS 3012G model. The purpose of this design is to offer a complete solution in terms of speed, security, flexibility, and ease of use.

"Over the years of using Infortrend SAN storage - DS 3000 series (DS 3012RE, DS 3016RT2, DS 3012GE), we are satisfied with its performance and reliability. Infortrend solutions fulfill all requirements of Diana Unicharm JSC, are well integrated with VMware, feature robust hardware performance, come with a variety of software options (Automated Storage Tiering, Thin Provisioning, Remote Replication), can be easily configured, and are simple and inexpensive storage solutions," said Mr. Lai Thien Tri - IT/ERP manager, Head Office, Diana Unicharm JSC.

Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend commented: "We are delighted to play an important part in Diana Unicharm JSC's success, and Infortrend will keep focusing on solving our customers' pain points and improving the speed of their IT operations."

