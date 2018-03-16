Z-Wave Alliance Dominates Building Automation Space at Light + Building 2018

Exhibitors introduce new products and demonstrate interoperability and collaboration in international Z-Wave smart building and IoT ecosystem

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Light + Building 2018 - Hall 9.1, Booth E46 - The Z-Wave Alliance (http://z-wavealliance.org/), a global membership organization dedicated to advancing the popular Z-Wave wireless smart home protocol, will host the Z-Wave Pavilion at Light + Building from March 18 - 23, 2018. The Alliance is also demonstrating their award-winning installation toolkit to make installation and testing of a Z-Wave smart home mesh network even easier for the pro installer community.

The Z-Wave Pavilion will be on display at the show featuring the latest in European home and building automation and connected lighting products. Z-Wave Alliance members will demonstrate smart home lighting, thermostats, switches, air quality monitors and more. Support for the Z-Wave protocol has never been stronger - the Z-Wave Alliance now boasts over 700-member companies and over 2400 certified Z-Wave devices in the market, representing a growth of over 60% since 2015.

"The European smart building and lighting markets continue to grow, and we're excited to be at the forefront of the innovation and new technology making up this growth," said Mitchell Klein, executive director, Z-Wave Alliance. "We're excited to be back at the show with members who are breaking the mold of what the connected lighting and building markets look like now and will look like in the future."

Featured members in the Pavilion include:

CBCC/Swiid - Founded in 2013, French start-up CBCC will be exhibiting their Swiid Z-Wave home automation collection. Easy to use, Swiid products are uniquely designed and include innovative, user friendly functions.

Contec - Smart home solution manufacturer, Contec, will display their simple and attractive suite of Z-Wave plus switches.

CTS - CTS will showcase their brand-new IoT smart gateway, S1, which is ideal for supporting a range of smart building applications like security, safety, comfort and more, and will also have interactive live demonstrations of their other SiMPNiC IoT solutions at work.

Fifthplay - A Belgian tech leader specializing in enriching smart homes and buildings, will demonstrate their IoT platform consisting of an online platform and gateway, as well as their other lighting and building product solutions.

Hank Electronics - Internationally-renowned manufacturer, Hank Electronics, will showcase their newly designed Smart Plug and in-line Smart Switch, as well as their Flood Sensor and Motion Sensor in the Pavilion, and will give attendees a preview of products coming in their roadmap.

MCOHome - Committed to the development of the IoT market, manufacturer MCOHome will feature their home automation product lines including power switches, thermostats, air quality monitors and customized hardware.

POPP - German smart home pioneer POPP will present new devices primarily used for central control of connected homes including the 433 expansion module, which allows for devices with the popular 433MHz radio frequency to be connected to the POPP HUB control center and integrated into scenes with Z-Wave devices. Another new product is the POPP Home Gateway, a Z-Wave compact camera and gateway combination.

Sorel - Sorel will be presenting their °CALEON Z-Wave Smart Thermostat. The elegantly designed °CALEON features a capacitive TFT touch panel for comfortable remote control and optimized heating and cooling comfort.

Z-Wave Alliance member and leading European distributor of Z-Wave supported smart home devices, Z-Wave Europe, will host leading manufacturers in their Pavilion, located in Hall 9.1, Booth C50 including: Aeotec, Gerber Prime, Oomi (by Fantem), Philio, Schwaiger "Home4You", Star Vedia, Steinel, TechniSat, Vision Security. These manufacturers, many of which are also Alliance members, will demonstrate new products for energy monitoring, touch panels, TV control, and more.

For more information on the Z-Wave Alliance, please visit http://z-wavealliance.org (http://z-wavealliance.org/). For updates from Z-Wave at Light + Building 2018, follow the Z-Wave Alliance on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ZWaveAlliance), Twitter (https://twitter.com/ZWave_Alliance) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/z-wave-alliance) and with the LB18 hashtag.

About Z-Wave

Z-Wave technology is an open internationally recognized ITU standard (G.9959). It is the leading wireless home control technology in the market today, with over 2400 certified interoperable products worldwide. Represented by the Z-Wave Alliance, and supported by more than 700 companies around the world, the standard is a key enabler of smart living solutions for home safety and security, energy, hospitality, office and light commercial applications.

Z-Wave is a registered trademark of Sigma Designs. Inc. (NASDAQ SIGM) and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

About the Z-Wave Alliance

Formed in January 2005, the Z-Wave Alliance is a consortium of leading companies in the home technology space dedicated to solidifying Z-Wave as the standard for wireless home control products. The principal members include: ADT, Alarm.com, ASSA ABLOY, FIBARO, Huawei, Ingersoll Rand Nexia Intelligence, Jasco Products, Leedarson, LG Uplus, Nortek Security & Control, SmartThings and Sigma Designs. Alliance members lead the home controls market, providing leading edge products and systems that deliver increased comfort, convenience, energy conservation, safety and security.

