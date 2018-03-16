PHSC Plc - Appointment of Broker

16 March 2018

PHSC plc

("PHSC' or the "Company')

Appointment of Broker

The Company is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement on 2 March 2018, it has appointed Novum Securities Ltd as its broker pursuant to AIM Rule 35 with immediate effect.

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) no. 596/2014.

For further information please contact:

PHSC plc

Stephen King 01622 717 700

Stephen.king@phsc.co.uk

www.phsc.plc.uk

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser) 020 7409 3494

Richard Tulloch/Frederick Twist

Novum Securities Limited (Broker) 020 7399 9427

Colin Rowbury

About PHSC

PHSC plc, through its trading subsidiaries Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd, RSA Environmental Health Ltd, QCS International Ltd, Inspection Services (UK) Ltd and Quality Leisure Management Ltd, provides a range of health, safety, hygiene, environmental and quality systems consultancy and training services to organisations across the UK. B to B Links Ltd and SG Systems (UK) Ltd offer innovative retail security solutions including tagging, labelling and CCTV.