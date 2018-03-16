Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV), the main shareholder of Telecom Italia (with close to 25% of the share capital), will examine with an open mind the comments made by Elliott Management, a hedge fund well-known for its short termist initiatives, and which currently owns 3% of Telecom Italia shares, alongside other unknown and undisclosed financial instruments?

However it is not sure that the plan to dismantle the Group and destabilize the teams will create value, whereas the industrial plan presented by Amos Genish (a recently appointed telecoms specialist, with an outstanding international reputation) and his teams is strong and promising for the future. The initiatives taken these last quarters have already borne fruit and been welcomed by investors.

